Potter County in design phase for new district courts building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County is working with HOK architecture to come up with interior design for the new district courts building.
County Judge Nancy Tanner said the schematic the firm has drawn up is based on the needs of different departments.
“They can see how many square feet for each floor, how big the offices are for the DA, how big the courtrooms are for the district judges, they’re even putting a courtroom in there for the Commissioner’s Court because we need a bigger one,” said Tanner. “So they have it all planned down as far as the square footage, and it’s increasing by 25,000-35,000 square feet, the whole building.”
The new building will still be five floors, but there will be a few changes.
“We’re making some of the offices bigger, some of the courtrooms smaller, some of the seating area different-looking,” said Tanner.
Records Management, which is located in the basement of the current building, will have a bigger space on the first floor.
Child Protective Services cases will be tried in its designated courtroom.
“I think they’re going to get the biggest change because they’re currently in the old law library that we had to redo for them. So we’re not going to have to do that, they’re going to have an actual courtroom,” said Tanner.
On Monday, Sept. 23, the Potter County Commissioner’s Court will discuss a possible inter-local agreement with the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission.
Regional Services Director for the PRPC John Kiehl said the organization has worked as an administrator with the County on several projects over the years.
“Santa Fe building project, restoration of the courthouse, the new law enforcement center facility,” said Kiehl.
The current schematic places the construction of the courts building under the County's $54 million budget.
However, that could change as they continue to update the design and make changes.
“I think that one of the constants in all those projects is that the county is constantly thinking about efficiencies and making sure that they get a good return on their investment for the taxpayers here in the county,” said Kiehl.
Judge Tanner said an official rendering of the building wouldn’t come together for another three to four months.
A groundbreaking for the district courts building is expected for June 2020.
