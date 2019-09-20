Pizza pub expands, plus new local coffee shop brews up business

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One pizza pub is expanding, and another coffee shop is added in Amarillo.
Moondoggy’s has been opened for a year and a half on Polk Street in Downtown Amarillo and will be expanding to the Amarillo Netplex off of Hillside and Western where the YMCA was located.
“We’re trying some different things, and we are going to do delivery service. We're going to have different events, and some fun times here - some corn hole maybe some live bands as well,” said Moondoggy’s Co-Owner James Allen.
“Well have some pool tables too, we want to focus on a late-night crowd here. Which is something we don’t do at the other location,” said Moondoggy’s Co-Owner Brandy Johns.
Moondoggy’s offers wings, salads, and subs but focuses on their pizza.
“It is the most amazing pizza ever. Like if you’ve ever wanted to be able to taste the freshness the dough is made twice a day, sometimes three, depending on how busy we are. We’ve got a deep dish that is airy and fluffy and crispy at the same time as well as the hand-tossed,” said Moondoggy’s Co-Owner Renesha Reynolds.
Down the road on Western Street in the City View Square is Five Senses Coffee House that is halfway through its first year in business.
“Five Senses is a space that we wanted to develop for the residents in this area, churches, schools. Just a place where they can study, have meetings, social gatherings and things like that. We wanted to serve great coffee in the process,” said Five Senses Coffee House Owner Chris Wheeler.
Five Senses Coffee serves all locally roasted gourmet coffee made to order daily along with pastries and desserts provided by a local bakery in Amarillo.
