Palo Duro Cowboy Church will hold a Leather and Lace craft Show this Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Autumn is just around the corner, and the Palo Duro Cowboy Church will hold a unique craft show this Saturday, Sept. 21.
The event will start at 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will feature several hand-made items or sale, made by the men and women of the church.
It will be an eclectic offering of items, many of them one-of-a-kind. All proceeds will go to church.
Among the items to sold will be jewelry, wall decor, Halloween items, custom-made cutting boards, purses, blankets, jellies, jams and loaves of bread. In addition to the crafts, a few primitives will also be sold.
For more information, please visit their Facebook page below:
