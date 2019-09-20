Kindergartner with brain cancer is named Fire Chief for a day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) named Abigail Smith fire chief for a day. Smith is a kindergartner who has been battling brain cancer since 2017.
She spent the day as Fire Chief through the Amarillo Fire Departments program that focuses on catering to families who are battling childhood cancer.
"We have such an amazing platform and opportunity to serve others all the time. We have million-dollar fire trucks that are paid for by the taxpayers. There’s no reason those need to be limited to emergency responses. That can be a playground for a little kid battling cancer," said Captain Kyle Joy, public information officer for Amarillo Fire Department.
Abigail and her family all had the chance to live like a fire chief. From exploring the fire station, fire truck rides, and a helicopter ride, the Smith family had an exciting day not focused on health issues.
“It’s heartbreaking, but at the same time when you look at the smile on their face, and the fact that their getting up every day and going to school, and having fun and playing around with their sisters. That’s more inspiring than any words I could say,” said Joy.
She is a brave kindergartner who is inspiring all whom she meets.
“She’s so resilient. She keeps going and doesn’t let this stuff bother her. We didn’t know if she would be able to do kindergarten at all this year and she’s been trucking right through. She’s a fighter. She’s always been the strongest of our five kids and partly because of what she’s been through," said Andrew Smith, Abigail’s father.
“She’s brave because she has to do chemo and she’s only five,” said Eve Smith, Abigail’s eldest sister.
Where the Smith family was excited for all the activities planned by the Amarillo Fire Department, there was something that brought them even more joy.
“Seeing Abigail run around and being happy,” said Eve Smith.
The Smith family is saying Abigail still has 40 more weeks left of chemotherapy before they know any more about her condition. Abigail’s one message to everyone as fire chief.
“Always smile,” said Abigail Smith.
