In honor of Dianne Bosch: Alzheimer’s awareness program making a difference in the Panhandle

“During that time in the 80′s there weren’t a loss of women police officers especially here in the Amarillo Police department and so having someone that left a legacy like that is defiantly something that gives the rest of us now, something to strive for and to have and you know it really says a lot because it was a lot harder than, they didn’t have as many people to support them and um you know its just they had to navigate their way on their own,” said Sargent Carla Burr with the Amarillo Police Department.