In honor of Dianne Bosch: Alzheimer’s awareness program making a difference in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Alzheimer’s awareness affects so many around the United States, including many here in the Panhandle.
“Now that you know she has passed, we want people to remember what she did for the city and just how much she loved it, she loved Amarillo," said Amy Upton, the daughter of Dianne Bosch. "So now we are asking Amarillo to give back. ”
Tomorrow, there will be a softball fundraiser in honor of Dianne Bosch to help raise money for Alzheimer research. Many might wonder where the money for the study is going, so I spoke with a member of the Alzheimer’s association to find out.
”We are currently supporting a researcher at Texas Tech in Lubbock, but um it goes worldwide trying to find the cure as fast as we can, or at least a treatment," said Ameka Mobley with the Alzheimer’s association in Amarillo.
You might not physically see the research happening right here in the Panhandle, but that doesn’t mean the Panhandle is excluded from this illness. Many families hear the news of a difficult diagnosis every day.
”Unfortunately, I have that conversation with patients and families all too often that this is the diagnosis and um, unfortunately, it’s going to get worse before the patient passes,” said Mobley.
Although there is no cure today, there recently has been a massive discovery from a research lab in California.
”Every year we have a research project in California, and some of the data from this year is showing a blood marker test will be coming soon, that will identify Alzheimer’s if people are carrying Alzheimer’s,” said Mobley.
Dr. Upton and her family want to see this disease end as she doesn’t want to have to worry about getting the disease herself, or it passing on to her children.
”That family loses a family member long before they ever pass. They are not the person that they were. You have parents looking at their children, not knowing their names. You lose them as that person, and so it is like losing them twice," said Dr. Upton.
This disease can happen to anyone, even strong women who made such an impact in their communities as Dianne Bosch did.
“During that time in the 80′s there weren’t a loss of women police officers especially here in the Amarillo Police department and so having someone that left a legacy like that is defiantly something that gives the rest of us now, something to strive for and to have and you know it really says a lot because it was a lot harder than, they didn’t have as many people to support them and um you know its just they had to navigate their way on their own,” said Sargent Carla Burr with the Amarillo Police Department.
