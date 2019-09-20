He Got Game: Jalin Conyers & Carter Armes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In our first segment of “He Got Game” this year, I sat down with Gruver Greyhounds Jalin Conyers and Carter Armes.
The Greyhounds saw much success last season, making it to the state championship.
This year they’re off to a hot start and have every intention of making it back to Jerry’s World.
We also discuss Jalin’s commitment to play football for the Oklahoma Sooners and his rise as one of the top players in the state.
The Greyhounds are back at home this week against the Shamrock Irish, looking to get back on track after their 74-46 loss to West Texas High in week three.
