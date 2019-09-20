Conversation: Civic Center public meeting set for Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A public meeting for Conversation: Civic Center will be dedicated to the proposal for a new Amarillo Civic Center this Saturday.
The meeting takes place at 8:30 a.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Hospitality Room, near Entrance 7. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the meeting.
A presentation, will be included, regarding the proposal and will provide facts so residents can be informed. The meeting will include members of the Conversation: Civic Center Executive Committee and a guided tour of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.
Broadcasts of the meeting will be available live - Facebook Live - and for future review on the City of Amarillo’s Facebook page.
For more information regarding the proposal or future meetings, residents can go here to find out more.
