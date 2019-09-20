Clovis man found guilty of attacking a man in his sleep

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico authoriteis said a Curry County jury found a Clovis man guilty of attacking a man while he was asleep in bed.
According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney, 26-year-old Eleazar Armendariz is convicted of aggravated battery and battery on a household member. The first charge is a third degree felony and the other is a misdemeanor.
Authorities said on Dec. 2, 2018, Armendariz entered his mother’s home and attacked the man while he was sleeping. Armendariz’s mother attempted to stop the attack, but the victim ended up with broken ribs, contusions, bruises and a perforated lung.
Armendariz fled the scene of the attack and was arrested a few days later by Clovis Police Department.
He has been ordered to a 60-day diagnostic in order to determine his sentencing. The sentencing will be scheduled in late November or early December after the 60-day diagnostic.
He will remain in custody on a no-bond hold.
