Amarillo residents join in on global climate change strike

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Millions of people around the world are demanding action on the global climate crisis, including some Amarillo residents.
Demonstrators are walking out of schools and work places in acts of defiance to save the planet.
Local protesters say the Amarillo area is ideal for the fight, due to the high amount of renewable energy around here.
"Here in the Texas Panhandle, we’re really at the center of the fight to find the right sources of energy to keep our country going, " said Amarillo resident Campbell Schouten. “We have agriculture that’s being affected by it, by the water, by the energy sources we have. We have Pantex, Xcel Energy, Amarillo is really in the heart of everything that’s being affected by climate change.”
The global climate strike comes ahead of the United Nations Climate Summit in New York next week.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.