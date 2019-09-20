Abbott Appoints Potter Co Firefighter to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed a Potter County firefighter to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection for his dedication to his community and his work.
Paul Hamilton of Amarillo works for Bushland ISD and volunteers with Potter County Fire and Rescue.
Hamilton also served as a past president of the State Firemen and Fire Marshals’ of Texas. He also served as the Assistant Chief for the Hereford Volunteer Fire Department.
The Commissions develops and enforces Statewide fire service standards as well as provides education and assistance to the industry.
Hamilton graduated from Hereford High School and served in the United States Marine Corps.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.