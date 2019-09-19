Xcel Energy helping Amarillo-area teachers clear the list

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy employees surprised 45 teachers at 20 Amarillo-area schools this week with boxes of supplies the teachers had posted on an online wish list.
“While our schools are well equipped, individual teachers often buy extra supplies to suit their individual teaching styles and are having to do this mostly with their own funds,” said Terry Price, senior foundation representative at Xcel Energy and coordinator of the supply drive. “Taking care of these little extras for them is our way of saying thanks for a job well done."
Teachers who received the school supplies created a wish list of items they’d like to have for their classrooms on Amazon.com and have been sharing the wish lists on social media using the #clearthelist hashtag since before school started.
A group of Xcel Energy employees saw the posts and came up with the idea of purchasing some of the items for several of the teachers, and then delivered the supplies at various schools in Amarillo, Canyon and River Road School districts. Xcel Energy chose to purchase as much as possible from local vendors.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.