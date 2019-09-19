WTAMU Police Department alerting residents to phone scam using department’s number

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University Police Department is alerting residents to a phone scam.
The department has received information that someone is calling residents claiming they are members of the WTAMU Police Department.
The caller then says they have a warrant issued for the resident’s arrest, and if the resident does not them their full name, address, date of birth and banking information they will be arrested.
The caller also requests a money order or some other form of payment.
The WTAMU Police Department says they will not ask for any kind of payment over the pone.
People who have received these calls say the call comes from the number (806) 651-2300, which is the department’s number.
If you do receive a call like this, call the WTAMU Police Department and report it.
