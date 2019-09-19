Woman wanted on injury to a person with intent to cause bodily injury charge out of Randall County

By Vanessa Garcia | September 19, 2019 at 8:44 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 8:44 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities in Amarillo need your help locating this week’s fugitive of the week.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, 27-year-old Kayla Felchle is wanted out of Randall County on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause serious bodily injury.

She is described as being 5-foot-7-inches tall and having blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know of this woman’s whereabouts, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to her arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, September 19, 2019

