Woman wanted on injury to a person with intent to cause bodily injury charge out of Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities in Amarillo need your help locating this week’s fugitive of the week.
According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, 27-year-old Kayla Felchle is wanted out of Randall County on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause serious bodily injury.
She is described as being 5-foot-7-inches tall and having blue eyes and brown hair.
If you know of this woman’s whereabouts, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to her arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
