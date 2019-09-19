Walmart to host wellness event in stores this weekend

Walmart stores across Texas will be hosting a free wellness event Saturday. (AP Photo) (Source: Tony Gutierrez)
By Kaitlin Johnson | September 19, 2019 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 11:35 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart is hosting Walmart Wellness Day for customers this weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, customers can receive free health services and resources from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

There will be heart health information, free health screenings for Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision. There will also be low-cost flu shots and immunizations, giveaways and wellness demonstrations.

If you would like more information about Walmart Wellness Day, visit your local Walmart pharmacy.

