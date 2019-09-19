Texas Tech Physicians to host Cancer Screening + Information Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech Physicians will host a Cancer Screening + Information Fair this weekend.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, you can receive on-site screenings of make appointments for screenings.
There will be screenings and education for Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Hapatitis C, immunizations, Tobacco Cessation, Skin Cancer, Lung Cancer and HIV screenings.
The event will take place at Heal the City located at 609 South Carolina Street from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Some no cost screenings do require you to meet eligibility requirements, so you will need to bring a photo ID, proof of income and address.
For more information, call (806) 414-9175.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.