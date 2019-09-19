Texas Tech breaks ground on their veterinary school with hopes of serving Amarillo and West Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An idea that has been in the mix for the last 50 years has finally broken ground in Amarillo.
Texas Tech's new veterinary school broke ground today.
“We did it. It got done. We’re celebrating something that many people said for many years it would never happen, but it did,” said Ginger Nelson, mayor of Amarillo
University and city officials say Amarillo was a prominent location for the school.
“Amarillo was the perfect location for the vet school for a variety of reasons. The large animal industry is essentially located here, but there’s also a sense of community and support in Amarillo that is essential to making this possible,” said Lawrence Schovanec, president of Texas Tech University.
“West Texas, with this vet school, is helping to take care of not just of the panhandle, not just the south plains, not just west Texas, but the entire state. And remember how important AG is to the economy of Texas. This is a great day because of that,” said Dr. Todd Mitchell, president of Texas Tech University Health and Science Center.
The school aims to provide more veterinarians for West Texas to stay and serve rural areas.
Texas Tech says it will also fill a desperate need for students looking to become vets.
“We had an unfortunate situation where students have actually have had to leave the state to get educated elsewhere because of the limited capacity of educational access here in the state. We look to solve that,” said Mitchell.
Texas Tech is still in the process of recruiting faculty and plans to have the vet school up and running within the next two years.
“We’re working to welcome the first students in the fall of 2021. These buildings today will be finished in the summer of 2021, just in time for the students, so we are on track for that. Everything looks good for the fall of 2021,” said Guy Loneragan, Dean of School of Veterinarian Medicine at Texas Tech.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.