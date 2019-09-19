Tech administration host vet school groundbreaking in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - Administration with Texas Tech and the Texas Tech University System are in Amarillo for the groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming School of Veterinary Medicine.
The ceremony, which is hosted at the site of the future vet school, takes place at 10 a.m. Thursday at 1280 S. Coulter St. in Amarillo.
It is estimated the school will cost about $90 million for facilities, but private donations have been raised that will aid in covering those costs, according to The Texas Tribune. This initial $17 million will allow Tech to start designing curriculum and overall development.
The development of this facility means the State of Texas will have two vet schools, something Texas A&M has had a monopoly on since 1916. However, Tech still needs approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and another third-party accreditor for its academic program.
The university hopes to enroll its first class into the school by 2021. The four-year school is expected to serve 240 doctor of veterinary medicine students, an additional 150-200 non-DVM graduate students, and about 90 faculty and staff.
In June, the System’s Board of Regents approved an $8.4 million budget that established a design, professional services, administrative costs and other items related to the school. The facility will include both a main site and a large-animal facility off Loop 335 in Amarillo.
The official names of the buildings will be the School of Veterinary Medicine Amarillo Campus and the School of Veterinary Medicine Mariposa Station.
