National Weather Service welcomes Amarillo residents in for an open house

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The National Weather Service in Amarillo will conduct an open house on Saturday, Sept. 21. from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Attendees will have an opportunity to explore the weather office, as well as several information booths and observation equipment located on the grounds.
Weather permitting, there will be a weather balloon equipment, and an exclusive balloon launch will be performed.
The event is free and open to the public, and a weather briefing will take place covering a variety of topics.
