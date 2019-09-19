National Weather Service welcomes Amarillo residents in for an open house

Amarillo's National Weather Service to host an open house Sept. 21 (Source: National Weather Service Amarillo)
By Richard Bullard | September 19, 2019 at 2:58 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 2:58 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The National Weather Service in Amarillo will conduct an open house on Saturday, Sept. 21. from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Attendees will have an opportunity to explore the weather office, as well as several information booths and observation equipment located on the grounds.

Weather permitting, there will be a weather balloon equipment, and an exclusive balloon launch will be performed.

The event is free and open to the public, and a weather briefing will take place covering a variety of topics.

