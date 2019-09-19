Local restaurants moving locations, expanding & closing doors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Amarillo continues to grow, so does the landscape of local restaurants.
From a famous barbecue spot to a relatively new downtown hit, here’s the latest Amarillo business report.
Tyler’s Barbecue that has been in the same location for almost ten years is moving down the road to a larger area on Olsen and Paramount.
“For us, it’s the scariest thing either one of us has ever done," said Tyler’s Barbecue Owner Tyler Frazer. "I’ve been down the street at 2014 Paramount for nine and a half years. We’ve got a great crew, we’ve got good customers, the main two complaints we have are there is no place to park and no place to sit.”
The location is almost twice as large, with triple the amount of parking, where they will also be expanding the menu for more barbecue options.
“One of the things that we are very excited about is being able to expand. Saturday will be our last day down the street. We will be closing at 2014 Paramount and moving everything down here. We do not have a clear open date right now, we have run into a couple of snags,” said Frazer.
According to the Frazer’s they are working with the City of Amarillo and the Fire Department to be able to open within the next few weeks. They do need to add a sprinkler system to the building, which could delay the process.
David’s Mexican Restaurant on Hastings will be opening a second location where Poblano’s Grill used to be in Downtown Amarillo.
“I’m so excited to open David’s number two in Downtown,” said David’s Mexican Restaurant Owner David Cambucano.
At Davids’, each employee takes pride in the way the food is made.
“Homemade, made from scratch. Come give us a try, you won’t be disappointed,” said David’s Mexican Waitress Aspen Cabrera.
They plan to have the downtown location opened in the next 3-4 weeks where they will offer the same menu and same prices as their location off on Hastings.
Down the road on Polk Street above Esquire Jazz Club, Off the Hook Seafood Restaurant will be shutting their doors down at the end of the month.
