League of Women Voters hosting voter registration events ahead of the November elections

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters are hosting several events for the next two weeks to help people register to vote, just ahead of the November elections.
This Saturday, Sep. 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., volunteer deputy registrars will register voters at the United Supermarket at 3400 River Road and the Amigos store on Interstate 40 East.
On Tuesday, Sep. 24., from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., volunteers will register voters on National Voter Registration Day at the Santa Fe Building at 9th and Polk in downtown Amarillo.
On Saturday, Sep. 28., from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., volunteers will register more voters at the United Supermarkets located at 4701 S. Washington St. and at 5807 S. 45th Ave.
Along with registering new voters, these events will ensure the information of current voters is up-to-date in time for the elections.
In order to vote for the Texas Constitutional Amendments election on Nov. 5, voters must register before Oct. 7.
