Honor Flight special report: Travis LaDuke and a trip of a lifetime

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Travis LaDuke has many titles around the Panhandle, including pastor and coach.
But on this year’s Honor Flight, he had the opportunity to see all that exemplifies one of his most proud roles- World War II veteran.
“I was 18 years old, but most of the soldiers around me were 35, and so I was pretty young for going to war,” said LaDuke.
From Munich to Austria, he remembers his time in the service well, even coming face to face with the enemy.
“The closest I came face to face was with those who had been put in a concentration camp. And I was a guard watching them for a while. Then as we started moving, we saw the Germans giving up, and they didn’t have any resistance at all,” said LaDuke.
He especially remembers traveling back home TO San Antonio when the war ended.
“They held up a sign that said the war was over,” said LaDuke. “I found out from intelligence we were scheduled to be the first armored division to roll ashore for the invasion of Japan. So I was grateful for the atomic bomb that was dropped while we were on the way from New York to San Antonio, and I feel like it saved a lot of lives, and one of them was mine.”
He then served in the national guard with the most decorated U.S soldier in World War II, Audie Murphy, whose grave LaDuke was able to see in Arlington National Cemetery.
“When we passed through the cemetery, I pulled my hat off and put it over my heart and silently gave a salute to all the men who died, and I really meant it. I loved the changing of the guard too. It was something to see,” said LaDuke.
Travis was later called to preach. He was widely known at multiple churches in the area including Happy, Booker, Dalhart, Tulia and many in Amarillo.
He says Washington is a place he’s always wanted to visit, but couldn’t due to his health. His heart even stopped beating on a flight last year.
But with a pacemaker, and his son pushing his wheelchair, he toured all the nation’s capital has to offer.
“It’s been a bucket list thing actually,” said Shane LaDuke, son of Travis LaDuke. “I wasn’t sure what to expect, but these guys are a part of the greatest generation that ever lived and so just to know how much they love their country. You know when these guys went to war they weren’t sure they were coming home, and that’s just the way it was back then.”
Now that the trip is over, he feels at peace.
“I saw a lot of things that made me feel like an American, that I’m a saved American and am going to go to heaven when I die because I have the ticket and that’s knowing that the Lord Jesus Christ is my savior,” said LaDuke.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.