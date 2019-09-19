Half marathon to benefit The Bridge this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A specialty running store is putting on a half marathon this weekend to benefit The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.
The Mayor’s Half Marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 21, at Get Fit, located at 1911 S. Georgia St. The course starts at the store, then will take participants through the Wolflin neighborhood, downtown and to Historic Route 66 before ending at Get Fit.
The event will have a timed half marathon, a two-person relay, four-person relay and a 5K. Those who finish will receive a medal and awards will be given as well.
With the run marking the 10-year anniversary for the event and during the Wolflin Square Fall Festival, there will also be live music, beer, food trucks and more fun activities.
Live music will be performed by Nelson Page and Gary Wayne, Mike Fuller and the Repeat Offenders and Broken Echo. There will also be a photo booth, corn hole and a kid zone.
To sign up for the event, go here.
