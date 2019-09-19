City of Amarillo will have final reading for proposed increased property taxes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The final reading of the proposed tax increase will be held next Tuesday.
In order to fulfill budget requirements, such as hiring new firemen for the new fire station and adding positions for Animal Management and Welfare, the city has decided to increase property taxes to 1.75 percent for every hundred dollars.
The 2019 budget totals 401 million and property tax collections will bring in about 50 million.
However, to cover the remaining difference, the City of Amarillo will use tax revenue, water and sewer bill collections, and airport revenue.
After speaking with city officials, they believe that this process is running smoothly.
However, many Amarillo residents feel as though a raise on their taxes isn’t fair.
“They need to think about the budgets of the people of the city, not everyone in the city has the money to spend on the projects that the government wants to spend on. So, they definitely need to look at the budgets of the people of the town, because people, they don’t have unlimited money, and I think the city needs to recognize that,” said Amarillo resident, Noah Dawson.
Once the final reading is complete, the property tax bills will go out later this year, and the due date will be December 31st.
