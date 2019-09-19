Carmageddon fundraiser “wrenching it” for scholarships benefiting Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas Region Sports Car Club of America, Autoplex BMW and All-Star Dodge will host the first Carmageddon Car Show.
The show will feature and show race cars from all over the Panhandle starting Sept. 21 from 10:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Autoplex BMW, 4700 Canyon Drive.
The event is intended to raise money for the “Wrench It” Scholarship to benefit Amarillo College East Campus students.
Activities will include live entertainment including local favorites The Chino Sho with Karaoke, and Insufficient Funds.
A mini-auto cross course, food trucks, and children’s activities will also be available.
Awards in eight classes will be presented to entries in categories such as:
- Old-School Pre-War
- Old School Post-War
- People’s Choice, Craziest Appearance
- New School
- Best in Show
- Best in Progress
- Best Import
Car entries, as well as vendor spots, are still available. Pre-registration for vehicles is $35 and will increase to $45 if registered on the day of the event.
WTRSCCA invites the public to attend for a donation only.
