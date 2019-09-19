BSA Care Fair set for Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Residents in the Amarillo community have an opportunity to receive free health screenings this weekend.
The BSA Health System is hosting the BSA Care Fair from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 21, in the BSA auditorium.
The fair includes a free blood pressure measurement and blood drawn to test triglycerides, cholesterol and glucose levels. All participants are encouraged to fast for at least hours before their blood is drawn.
The fair also includes retina screenings, waist measurements, educational booths and giveaways. Participants will then have the chance to learn hands-only CPR and automated external defibrillator during demonstrations.
Medical health professionals will also provide education opportunities to improve overall health and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.
Participants will receive a free breakfast burrito, coffee and orange juice.
You can register for the health fair here or call (806) 212-2000.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.