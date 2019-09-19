Amarillo VA Health Care System sees growth in care options for veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System has seen a growth in care options for veterans through the expansion in Urgent Care locations.
The Urgent Care locations in Amarillo, Pampa, Lubbock and Clovis give veterans a convenient way to get treatment for minor injuries and illnesses, according to a news release.
To be eligible for the urgent care, veterans must be enrolled in the VA Health Care System and have received care through the VA in the past 24 months.
You can view a list of Urgent Care locations in the Amarillo VA Health Care System below:
- Concentra Urgent Care
- 1619 South Kentucky Street, Suite F 600
- Amarillo, Texas
- Amarillo UFirst Urgent Care
- 201 Westgate Parkway, Unit A
- Amarillo, Texas
- Amarillo Stat Care
- 6014 South Western Street, Suite 400
- Amarillo, Texas
- SPMG Signature Pampa Medical Group
- 3023 Perryton Parkway, Suite 101
- Pampa, Texas
- X Press Care LLC
- 2021 West 21st Street
- Clovis, New Mexico
- Covenant HealthPlus
- 7601 Quaker Avenue
- Lubbock, Texas
- Covenant Urgent Care
- 1910 Quaker Avenue, Suite 101
- Lubbock, Texas
- Southwest Medical Park
- 9812 Slide Road
- Lubbock ,Texas
- Concentra Urgent Care
- 6048 Marsha Sharp Fwy
- Lubbock, Texas
- Covenant Northwest
- 611 North Frankford Avenue
- Lubbock, Texas
