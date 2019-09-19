Amarillo College and Amarillo Senior Citizens Association continue to discuss options

“I have spoken almost daily with John Mozola of Mullin Hoard & Brown, the attorneys for the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association, since we made our relocation proposal,” said Mark White, executive vice president and general counsel for Amarillo College. “We believe we are making good progress towards a final, workable solution, but the process needs a little more time. Therefore, we’ve mutually agreed to extend the time frame for a decision and, in all likelihood, this will be an item for consideration by the Amarillo College Board of Regents when they meet in October - on the 29th."