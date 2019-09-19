Amarillo College and Amarillo Senior Citizens Association continue to discuss options

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College and the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association will continue discussing options for the location of the association.
Currently both parties are seeking and making good progress towards a final goal that will benifit both AC and the ASCA.
Since 1973, Amarillo College has leased the 29,000 square foot space for $1 a year to the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association.
Earlier this month, Amarillo College proposed a new location in downtown Amarillo. While the space is smaller than the current location, members would have access to meals provided by Faith City Mission and access to classes in pottery, sewing and more.
“I have spoken almost daily with John Mozola of Mullin Hoard & Brown, the attorneys for the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association, since we made our relocation proposal,” said Mark White, executive vice president and general counsel for Amarillo College. “We believe we are making good progress towards a final, workable solution, but the process needs a little more time. Therefore, we’ve mutually agreed to extend the time frame for a decision and, in all likelihood, this will be an item for consideration by the Amarillo College Board of Regents when they meet in October - on the 29th."
The two groups hope to come to a resolution by the end of October.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.