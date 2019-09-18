2 traffic stops lead to meth and fentanyl arrests in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple people have been arrested after police say they found meth and fentanyl during two different traffic stops on Monday.
The Amarillo Police Department says officers patrolling a neighborhood observed a vehicle driving erratically and then running a stop sign.
The officers made a traffic stop, and then arrested a driver and passenger for multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
Police say the firearm they found in the traffic stop had been stolen.
APD Narcotics Agents were able to use information from these arrests to make a separate traffic stop.
The second traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two more people.
David Gwaltney, 31, was arrested for charges of felon in possession of a firearm and manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine.
Police say Gwaltney was wearing a belly band holster, and four guns were found in the car he was stopped in.
The other person in the car, 24-year-old Jessica Capps, was also arrested for charges of manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine.
In the car, police say they also located vials of liquid fentanyl, as well as items from recent auto burglaries.
