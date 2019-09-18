The 18th Annual Buddy Walk to be held on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 18th Annual Down Syndrome Guild and Buddy Walk are one of the most significant nationwide walk efforts in the country.
The Panhandle area will host its’ own Buddy Walk this Saturday.
The Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild believes this is their small contribution to making the world a better place.
However, this event is far from small.
Thousands of residents across the High Plains are expected to come out and show their support by celebrating those who are living with Down Syndrome.
Last year, Amarillo had over 3,000 people in attendance to the event.
Residents are encouraged to come out to Sam Houston Park for a fun day full of carnival games, good food, and great fellowship.
The organization is also asking you to be a part of the event by being a sponsor or giving a donation.
All proceeds will go towards research, education, and community outreach.
“We have tremendous support for the Buddy Walk from sponsors as well as youth and community civic groups coming out to help. We’ll have almost 400 volunteers out helping this weekend to help kids and people with Down Syndrome to have a great time," says Jeff Medford, Treasurer for the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild.
The organization is also proud to announce that the Panhandle’s event is among the top 20 percent in the nation based on attendance and monetary contribution.
