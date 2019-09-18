Painting the Yellow City: HOODOO Mural Festival to bring life to downtown Amarillo Sept. 14

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first-ever HOODOO Mural Festival Reveal Party will be at 4:11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 411 S. Polk St.
The family-friendly party will feature food trucks, art activities for children, music, and the reveal of a new mural at 411 S. Fillmore St.
The event is a project with Center City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Cultural District of the Texas Commission on the Arts.
Chairmen for HOODOO Mural Festival are Andrew and Lauren Hall and Katt and Shelby Massey.
“Andrew Hall was inspired by mural festivals in other cities including Crush Walls in Denver and Wynwood Walls in Miami," said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City. “Artists in these cities used murals and street art to revitalize their neighborhoods.”
The committee chose the name HOODOO because hoodoos are rock formations formed as the result of erosion by wind and water. The most famous hoodoo formation in our area is the Lighthouse Rock in Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
“The Goals of the HOODOO festival are a perfect fit for Center City’s goals to revitalize downtown,” said Duke. “Center City promotes art in public places for a long time, starting with our Hoof Prints project in 2002. HOODOO will add an extra element of color and art to our downtown.”
Private donations fund the festival. Businesses have donated their walls to make the first year a success.
Visitors to downtown can see the works in progress all week. Participating artists are:
- Sandra Fettingis will paint the north wall of 509 S. Tyler St.
- Malcolm Byers will paint the west wall of 300 S.W. Seventh Ave.
- Nuria Ortiz will paint the north wall of 406 S. Polk St.
- Emily Ding will paint the north wall at 411 S. Fillmore St.
- Jerod Davies will paint the west wall at 212 S.W. Sixth Ave.
- The Blank Spaces mural group is partnering with a group of students from Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University to paint a wall at 414 S. Polk St.
General admission tickets are $15 per person and include a drink ticket. VIP tickets are $125 per person and include food and drinks, and children 12 and under are admitted free.
To purchase tickets or for more information about the HOODOO Mural Festival, please visit here or please call Center City at 372-6744.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.