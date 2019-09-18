City of Amarillo approves health grant to help fight obesity and other chronic illnesses in the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Obesity and other chronic illnesses will be targeted through a new health program implemented by the City of Amarillo.
During today’s City Council meeting, City Officials approved a $250,000 community and clinical health grant which will provide various services for promoting a healthier lifestyle.
Obesity and chronic illnesses are impacting a substantial amount of people throughout the City of Amarillo and other surrounding areas.
A recent study in 2018 showed a significant increase in those who deal with diabetes, obesity, and heart problems daily.
“So in 2018, our public health department published our community health assessment, and in that community health assessment, we identified increased percentages of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, heart attack, and different chronic health conditions, and our overall goal is to reduce that in our community.”, mentions Director of Public Health, Casie Stoughton.
This new grant will offer services such as a nurse educator and lifestyle classes to promote healthier living and a desire to reduce the number of people struggling with these illnesses.
The program will officially begin once the state of Texas approves the final contract.
