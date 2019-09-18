Live Music and Food benefiting A World for Children Amarillo Sept 20

A World of Children Amarillo hosting a fundraiser featuring live music, food, and dance. (Source: Gray Tv - KFDA)
By Richard Bullard | September 18, 2019 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 4:51 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A World for Children will host a fundraiser September 20 featuring live music, dinner, and dance.

The event will take place on Friday at 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Piehl Barn, 1008 FM 2381 Amarillo, Tx 79124.

Live music will be featured from Kim & the Crash. AWFCA welcomes all to come out and have fun and enjoy yummy food and dance the night away.

Ticket prices are:

  • Ages 13 and up: $10 per plate
  • Ages 5 -13: $5 per plate
  • under 5: free

A raffle will be held for the chance to win fabulous items. All proceeds benefit A World of Children Amarillo.

