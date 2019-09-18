Live Music and Food benefiting A World for Children Amarillo Sept 20

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A World for Children will host a fundraiser September 20 featuring live music, dinner, and dance.
The event will take place on Friday at 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Piehl Barn, 1008 FM 2381 Amarillo, Tx 79124.
Live music will be featured from Kim & the Crash. AWFCA welcomes all to come out and have fun and enjoy yummy food and dance the night away.
Ticket prices are:
- Ages 13 and up: $10 per plate
- Ages 5 -13: $5 per plate
- under 5: free
A raffle will be held for the chance to win fabulous items. All proceeds benefit A World of Children Amarillo.
