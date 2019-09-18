Homeowner shot during burglary near Coulter Street and Tascosa Road Tuesday night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An investigation is underway after a homeowner was shot during a burglary in west Amarillo on Tuesday night.
Around 10:07 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called to a home in the 6700 block of Emerald Court near Coulter Street and Tascosa Road.
When police arrived, the victim told officers his dog had alerted him to the burglar.
He armed himself and went into his garage where he found an Hispanic man with tattoos and wearing a red shirt.
The homeowner say the suspect shot him and he shot back before the man ran away.
He was taken to a hospital and treated for gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.
The case remains under investigation.
If you have any information on this crime, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-400 or submit a tip online.
