DPS giving inside look into crime lab and new changes promising bigger facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the past all forensic scientists had to do was identify the presence of THC, now with Hemp being legal, they have to test for the levels of THC present in the substance to determine if it is illegal.
“Currently we are not able to determine the difference between marijuana and hemp, we are working with through that process and we estimate in the next 5 months that we will have a plan uh we are working with our DEA partners to come up with a screening mechanism that will allow us to determine that in marijuana cases,” said Brandon Conrad, the regional lab manager at Amarillo DPS.
The problem is not finding new equipment, but determining a validated method used statewide, for accurately identifying whether a substance is marijuana or hemp.
“Luckily it’s using our current technology," said Conrad. "It’s just a different process in which we are screening for a percentage versus just the identification.”
Law enforcement agencies across the Texas panhandle will submit samples that they have seized. The scientist's job is to determine if a controlled substance is present.
“Ultimately, we create a report of our opinion of what it contains, and then it is released to the law enforcement officer who will ultimately submit it to the criminal district attorney for their area. Who will then share the report with the criminal defense attorneys and it will ultimately be entered into court,” said Conrad.
Due to the number of drugs coming through the panhandle, especially from states like Colorado where some controlled substances are legal, Texas is adding more forensic scientists.
“The Texas legislature was very good to us this year, and we will be shortly adding another forensic scientist and another evidence technician to this laboratory," said Conrad.
With the new changes, soon, the lab will be bigger and have more space to grow.
