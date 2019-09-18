Clovis Community College welcomes Clarendon College president

CLOVIS, N.M (KFDA) - The president of Clarendon College, Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick, is one of the five finalists to become president of Clovis Community College.
An Open Forum with Community Members will take place on October 4 at 4:00 p.m. in the Clovis Community College Room 101.
Clovis Community College is looking forward to the successful completion of the presidential search process.
The mission of the Clovis Community College is to serve and empower lifelong learners who are seeking educational opportunities within and beyond the limits of our communities by being learner-center, embracing advances in technology and making accredited, high-quality education affordable and accessible.
