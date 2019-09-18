APD selling burgers this Friday to help officers in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is selling hamburgers this Friday to help some of its officers.
The luncheon will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sep. 20 in the Civic Center Grand Plaza. For $7, people can get a hamburger, hot dog, chips and a soft drink.
The APD Benefit Fund helps it’s employees who have a financial burden, including significant medical or other emergency circumstances.
Police and community members will have an opportunity to sit down and get to know one another while raising money for law enforcement officers.
All proceeds will go the the APD Benefit Fund.
