Amarillo Sod Poodles recap their championship season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In their first season in Amarillo, the Sod Poodles brought a Texas League Championship back to the Yellow City for the first time since 1976.
General Manager Tony Ensor and Manager Phillip Wellman held a press conference recapping the team storybook season.
“I want to call this the 2019 Amarillo Sod Poodles story because this whole season played out much like a story,” said Ensor.
Ensor took a look back on all of the significant accomplishments from the stadium’s groundbreaking, the selection of the team’s name, and hiring Coach Wellman to manage this team.
Each of these steps along the way played a considerable role in bringing baseball back to Amarillo, and he believes it’s only the beginning of more to come.
The main takeaway Coach Wellman wanted everyone to understand was finishing this season was not an easy task and it took contributions from every player who put on a Sod Poodles jersey.
“I don’t really have words to explain what these fifty-plus young men who came through Amarillo this year accomplished and there’s one thing I want to convey the most," said Wellman. "I got thrown out of a few games, so I got to watch them on TV in my office a time or two. It always looks easy when you’re watching it on TV, or you’re sitting in the stands, or you’re in a sweet having a beverage of your choice it looks pretty easy. I want you to understand what we did was not easy.”
With year one in the books, the Amarillo Sod Poodles are looking forward to the 202 season with a home of being named back to back Texas League Champions.
