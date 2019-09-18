Amarillo police officer and K-9 find $3 million in meth at bus stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man and woman face federal drug charges after a police dog found more than $3 million worth of meth.
Around 6:45 a.m. on September 16, an officer and his K-9 found were working near a bus station in Amarillo. According to court documents, the K-9 alerted to possible narcotics in luggage.
When searching the luggage, officers found four large bundles of meth weighing about 70 pounds each.
Jeffrey Taylor and Sabra Matson were taken into custody for criminal violations related to narcotics trafficking and illegal drug smuggling.
Talyor and Maston told investigators they were traveling from Phoenix, AZ.
The investigation on this case is still ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.