Amarillo man dead after one-vehicle rollover in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man is dead after being ejected Tuesday night in a one-vehicle rollover in Potter County.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said yesterday about 8:30 p.m., 33-year-old Travis Arbuckle, driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling north on U.S. 87, about 20 miles north of Amarillo.
The vehicle veered off the roadway and went into the center median. Arbuckle attempted to get back on the roadway by over-correcting, causing him to lose control of the pickup.
The pickup rolled over onto the southbound lanes and ejected the man, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
The TxDPS said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Arbuckle was pronounced dead on the scene of the wreck.
The investigation is ongoing.
