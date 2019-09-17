Veterans on Honor Flight receive warm welcome as they return to Rick Husband

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Honor Flight wrapped up this weekend as veterans received a warm welcome home to Rick Husband International Airport.
On their final day, veterans walked the Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial.
They also visited the Navy Yard grounds and museum.
The sights of missiles at the Cold War Gallery made some feel right at home.
“It’s kind of neat, that’s what I did and it was the main focus of my entire career,” said Navy Veteran Jimmy Loyd. “It’s kind of like you know, you are home when you see something that you’re very familiar with. Haven’t seen one since I retired in 2013.”
For others, the Navy Yard was a reminder of all the places they’d traveled during their service.
“I was on two ships and a submarine when I was in the Navy,” said Jerry Walker, a Vietnam Navy veteran. “So, you know, I went all the way around the world in the water.”
The last stop was the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, where they viewed a variety of aircraft and even the Discovery space shuttle.
The trip finally came to an emotional end, as they returned to Rick Husband International Airport to cheers and applause.
“That was the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Hilary Cordero. “I mean, the emotion, everybody was so happy and excited...it was a welcome home. I mean that they didn’t get when they came home from all those places in that war.”
Hilary welcomed home her husband Doel Cordero, who is a Vietnam Air Force veteran as well as a cancer survivor.
“He had two-stage four cancer six years ago, and the doctor told him to make his bucket list within that year,” she said. “He wasn’t going to make it and here he is. God has just healed him, he has given him everything special to do, and God is just amazing. The doctors at the VA center, all of the people that helped him to get well and then to come home on this trip.”
Doel said the trip was more than he expected.
“I never imagined it this way,” said Doel Cordero. “I saw so many things that I probably would have never seen, otherwise. So I’m very appreciative.”
