Vape shops and Medical experts weigh in on flavored vaping

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More and more people in the medical community are concerned about what vaping is doing to teens health.
“We simply have to remove these attractive flavored products from the market place, until they secure FDA approval," said Alex Azar, the HHS secretary.
There has recently been a push from the government to ban certain vape products to reduce the number of children getting their hand on these devices. The main target lately is the flavored juices used to vape.
Bang Bang vape and smoke shop will be ID’ing their customers, as they do not sell to minors.
They not only sell products but educate their customers on what juices to use with what devices to avoid getting sick. Using the wrong juice with a device can cause health problems.
“There have been some black-market cartridges that have been on the market. When we say black-market, we simply mean its not made by an actual legitimate company, its made by someone on the streets and they are cutting their product with vitamin E, in the liquid form which is not necessarily good for your body,” said Matthew Balcer, a worker at Bang Bang vape and smoke shop.
President Trump recently tweeted out, "While I like the vaping alternative to cigarettes, we need to make sure this alternative is safe for all. Let’s get counterfeits off the market, and keep young children from vaping.
“I’ve done presentations to first second and third graders who have admitted to trying it. Um because they think it’s safe, said Dr. Shanna James. You know mom dad has it, it’s a fun flavor um mom dad has the no nicotine, so they are like oh you know it just lets you do those make the different things with the smoke.”
Vape shops agree that children should not be vaping.
“Vaping should be something that should be looked at if you already are a smoker. If your not a smoker, there is no reason to take up this habit,” said Balcer.
But they do not feel the flavored juices should be banned.
“I know I am worried about my job security, because realistically if in a week we can no longer sell flavors that takes away more than half of my inventory,” said Balcer.
A few groups against using nicotine products will be investigating which shops check ID’s and hold them accountable, just like any other company that sells tobacco products.
