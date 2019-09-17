Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 holding fundraiser for Odessa mass shooting victims

Leilah Hernandez, 15, Odessa Joe Griffith, 40, Odessa Mary Granados, 29, Odessa Edwin Peregrino, 25, Odessa Rodolfo Julio Arco, 57, Odessa Kameron Karltess Brown, 30, Brownwood Raul Garcia, 35, El Paso (Source: KOSA)
By Richard Bullard | September 17, 2019 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 3:19 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations across Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma and New Mexico invite residents for a fundraiser to help Odessa mass-shooting victims.

On Thursday, Sept 19 between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., the restaurants will donate 100 percent of profits to the Odessa Community Foundation, a fund for the victims and their families.

Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand for the organization.

  • Texas Roadhouse
  • 2805 W, I-40, Amarillo, TX 79109
  • Bubba’s 33
  • 2813, I-40, Amarillo, TX 79109

