Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 holding fundraiser for Odessa mass shooting victims

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations across Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma and New Mexico invite residents for a fundraiser to help Odessa mass-shooting victims.
On Thursday, Sept 19 between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., the restaurants will donate 100 percent of profits to the Odessa Community Foundation, a fund for the victims and their families.
Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand for the organization.
- Texas Roadhouse
- 2805 W, I-40, Amarillo, TX 79109
- Bubba’s 33
- 2813, I-40, Amarillo, TX 79109
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.