Six indicted, charged in connection to Celestino Rodriguez murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Six of seven people arrested on various charges connected to the disappearance and death of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez were indicted by a grand jury in Lubbock, Tuesday.
Rodriguez was reported missing by family on August 3. Several days later his car was found in Temple, Texas, five hours from his last known location.
Police asked the public to help find David Hampton and Brett Garza on August 10, when they were accused of using Rodriguez’s credit card.
On August 13, Toby Daughtry and Amanda Blagburn were arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Daughtry and Blagburn said Hampton gave them the car, and they dumped it after hearing about the silver alert, according to court documents. Daughtry said Hampton told him “they” had beaten an old man and left him in the country outside of Lubbock and taken the car.
Hampton was arrested in Abilene on August 14 after a CrimeLine tip. Garza was arrested in Lubbock.
Garza told them Heather Casias said she knew Rodriguez and about a government check he was expecting and they should rob him. Garza said Casias lured Rodriguez to a predetermined location in Lubbock where he and Hampton were waiting for them.
When Hampton and Garza realized he was dead, they got rid of his body in a cotton field in West Lubbock County, Garza said. The warrant said Garza recruited two men, James Anderson and Freddie Salinas to help him move the body.
On August 15, investigators found Rodriguez’ body in a field in Abernathy.
Heather Casias, 35, has been indicted for murder and is held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.
Brett Garza, 33, has been indicted for murder and credit card abuse of an elderly person and is held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on combined $325,000 bond.
David Hampton 53, has been indicted for murder and credit card abuse of an elderly person and is held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on combined $325,000 bond.
Amanda Blagburn has been indicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and is held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.
Freddie Salinas has been indicted for tampering with a corpse and is held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
Toby Daughtry has been indicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and is held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.
The seventh person arrested, James Andrew Anderson, has not been indicted on any charges related to this case.
