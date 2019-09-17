Refugee Services of Texas to present screening of “The Long Night”

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Refugee Services of Texas will present a screening of “The Long Night” at the Bethesda Outreach Center on Thursday, Sept. 19.
The documentary follows seven lives that are altered by the American sex trade.
After the screening, there will be a one-on-one discussion with Berkley Bartosiewicz, who is a graduate of Tascosa High School.
She will describe her journey from substance abuse and becoming a victim of sex trafficking to ultimate safety and redemption.
At the event, there will also be a raffle and silent auction to raise money for Refugee Services Texas’s life-changing work to rescue and redeem that lives that have been stolen by human trafficking.
