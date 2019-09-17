Governor’s Small Business Forum for Women providing opportunity for entrepreneurs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Governor’s Small Business Forum For Women aims to provide resources to small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.
The event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in downtown Amarillo.
Business owners can receive practical solutions, best practices and expert assistance on a broad range of business topics, as well as network with other business owners in the area.
The forum features speakers, including members of the Texas Governor’s Commission for Women and keynote, Kim Nelson, owner of Daisy Cakes and previous Shark Tank contestant.
Registration is $20, which includes a continental breakfast, plated lunch and professional headshots.
You can register online or at the door.
