Cimarron County Sheriff’s responds to crash near HWY 56 NS44

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cimarron County Sheriff’s office responded to a vehicle rollover near HWY 56 NS44 with one driver.
About two this afternoon this vehicle left Highway 56 in Cimarron County near the Kansas Border.
The driver was the only one in the car and was wearing their seat belt. The driver was transported to the nearest hospital with injuries.
The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Elkhart Police Departments all responded to the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.