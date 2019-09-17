Clovis Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for assaulting family with a firearm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Curry County Jury found a Clovis man guilty today and he was sentenced 11 years for assaulting a family with a firearm.
Alfonso Rodriguez, 39-year-old from Clovis, was charged with the following: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a fourth-degree felony, Child Abuse and a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, fourth-degree felony.
On April 29, 2019, Rodriguez assaulted the family while dropping his girlfriend's kids off at their grandparents' home.
Rodriguez pulled a gun and pointed it at the grandpa and three children. He later fled the scene. Rodriguez was arrested a few days later by the Clovis Police Department.
The judge, Honorable Matthew Chandler, stated that the trauma the children went through because of the incident weighed heavily on the court’s conscience.
Rodriguez was sentenced to a maximum of 11 years in the Department of Corrections. The sentence was enhanced due to Rodriguez’s use of a gun.
