Annual Memorial Softball Tournament taking place this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Annual Memorial Softball Tournament will take place this weekend.
The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m. at South East Park on Osage.
The proceeds of the tournament go towards to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Dianne Memorial Foundation.
The fee is $200 per team, and space is limited.
Teams are required to turn in a roster of no more than 14 players and a signed Waiver & Release of Liability form prior to the first game.
Registration with full payment will be accepted on a space available basis. Payments from accepted teams are non-refundable. Cash, check, or money order made payable to Amy Upton Family Practice.
If you would like to register a team, you can mail the registration form to:
Ali Allison c/o Amy Upton Family Practice, 1901 Medi Park #200, Amarillo, TX 79106.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
