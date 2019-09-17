Annual Memorial Softball Tournament taking place this weekend

Source: Dianne Bosch Memorial Softball Tournament (Source: Dianne Bosch Memorial Softball Tournament Facebook)
By Elizabeth Bravo | September 17, 2019 at 3:04 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 3:04 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Annual Memorial Softball Tournament will take place this weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m. at South East Park on Osage.

The proceeds of the tournament go towards to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Dianne Memorial Foundation.

The fee is $200 per team, and space is limited.

Teams are required to turn in a roster of no more than 14 players and a signed Waiver & Release of Liability form prior to the first game.

Registration with full payment will be accepted on a space available basis. Payments from accepted teams are non-refundable. Cash, check, or money order made payable to Amy Upton Family Practice.

If you would like to register a team, you can mail the registration form to:

Ali Allison c/o Amy Upton Family Practice, 1901 Medi Park #200, Amarillo, TX 79106.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

