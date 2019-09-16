Veterans tour the Capitol Building, visit more war memorials on Texas Panhandle Honor Flight

“I saw a documentary when I was in the 6th grade of all the armed forces,” said Mary Lasley, a Vietnam Era Navy Veteran. “And I thought the Navy uniforms were the prettiest for women, so I said ‘That’s what I want to do when I get big,’ you know, and as I got into high school, that’s what I thought I’d do. And the fellas said ‘Oh, you won’t want to do that.’”