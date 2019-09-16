Veterans tour the Capitol Building, visit more war memorials on Texas Panhandle Honor Flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFDA) - 83 veterans from the Texas Panhandle spent Friday walking the halls of our nation’s great legislators in the Capitol Building.
“I just don’t have any words,” said Bobby Rowley, a Vietnam Army Veteran.
“It’s astonishing,” said Rocky Thomas, a Vietnam Army Veteran. “A person really doesn’t know what appeals to you until you go inside.”
Congressman Mac Thornberry led the way, from the rotunda to the House Chamber.
“I would’ve never thought that I’d be sitting in that room,” said Rowley. “It’s a great opportunity.”
Congressman Thornberry touched on why he thought it was important to meet these veterans.
“A lot of famous people have been on the House floor, but nobody’s more important than these veterans who have fought, sacrificed and served our nation and their families, because the families of our veterans also served our nation,” said Congressman Thornberry.
Veterans then took a trip down memory lane at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.
“There’s a lot of things that brings memories, and kind of gives you closure,” said Luis Liscano, a Vietnam U.S. Marine Corps Veteran.
They even had a chance to see how women are recognized in D.C. at the Women in Military Service for America Memorial.
“I saw a documentary when I was in the 6th grade of all the armed forces,” said Mary Lasley, a Vietnam Era Navy Veteran. “And I thought the Navy uniforms were the prettiest for women, so I said ‘That’s what I want to do when I get big,’ you know, and as I got into high school, that’s what I thought I’d do. And the fellas said ‘Oh, you won’t want to do that.’”
By far, the most emotional and solemn moment occurred at The Tomb of the Unknowns, where four of our veterans had the opportunity to lay a wreath themselves.
‘So exhilarating, so exciting, so humbling," said Ed Schroeter, a Vietnam Army Veteran. “You have to understand there’s such a history here, there’s such a heritage, there’s so much that’s gone before us. We’ve had people who have given their lives, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
The Marine Corps were honored once again at the Iwo Jima Memorial.
“This is it,” said Jerry Eads, a Vietnam U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. “The ultimate for a marine.”
The site was a bucket list item for many.
“Everything I saw was right out of my elementary school government class,” said Eads.
It also reminded others of the greats who came before them.
“Serving in the Marine Corps, seeing all the vets out here, it’s just an honor to come and recognize that here," said Adrian Thomas, a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran.
The night wrapped up with a starry scene of the Air Force Memorial, a fitting, beautiful way to salute the heritage of all airmen.
