1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into popular restaurant in Ruidoso, NM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead and two others were injured when a car crashed through the front of a popular Ruidoso restaurant on Friday night.
New Mexico State Police arrived at the scene where a 2002 Honda had crashed into Farley’s Restaurant located at 1200 Mechem Drive, just before 7 p.m.
DPS says a 70-year-old woman was attempting to leave the Farley’s parking lot when she crashed into the restaurant and struck three people inside. State Police say the reason for the Honda accelerating and driving forward is still under investigation.
58-year-old Tammy Lynn Ford of Clovis, New Mexico was killed. A 58-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries, and a 75-year-old woman suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The driver of the Honda was not injured.
New Mexico State Police say, “Alcohol was not a factor in the crash but seatbelts appear to have not been properly used. The driver’s name of the Honda will not be released at this time due to no charges filed. The name of the victims involved will also not be released by State Police.”
This crash is still under investigation with the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.
